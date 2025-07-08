To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US Navy acquires additional anti-submarine warfare kits for P-8A Poseidon aircraft

US Navy acquires additional anti-submarine warfare kits for P-8A Poseidon aircraft

8th July 2025 - 17:41 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

A full-rate production contract for HAAWC on P-8A aircraft was first awarded in August 2022. (Photo: NAVAIR)

The contract modification, awarded to Boeing, is worth $61.2 million and will support the US Navy’s (USN's) evolution of its P-8 Poseidon aircraft as continued upgrades are made to boost its capabilities and lethality.

Boeing has been awarded a contract from the US Department of Defense worth US$61.2 million for the procurement of additional High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare Weapon Capability (HAAWC) equipment modules for the USN’s P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft

The USN first awarded Boeing a $25.6 million contract for full-rate production of HAAWC in 2022 and in November 2022, the USN announced Initial Operational Capability for HAAWC.

This $61.2 million contract and procurement of additional kits forms part of a wider multi-year procurement agreement and is set to complete by 2027. Any potential future orders could boost the existing $161 million contract to $349 million, the

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard's Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

