US Navy acquires additional anti-submarine warfare kits for P-8A Poseidon aircraft

Boeing has been awarded a contract from the US Department of Defense worth US$61.2 million for the procurement of additional High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare Weapon Capability (HAAWC) equipment modules for the USN’s P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft

The USN first awarded Boeing a $25.6 million contract for full-rate production of HAAWC in 2022 and in November 2022, the USN announced Initial Operational Capability for HAAWC.

This $61.2 million contract and procurement of additional kits forms part of a wider multi-year procurement agreement and is set to complete by 2027. Any potential future orders could boost the existing $161 million contract to $349 million, the