To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • “Gloves are off” as US Defense Secretary memo calls for sweeping drone procurement reform

“Gloves are off” as US Defense Secretary memo calls for sweeping drone procurement reform

14th July 2025 - 17:48 GMT | by Lucy Powell

RSS

A Switchblade 300 being fired during joint mobility exercises. (Photo: US Navy)

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has promised to usher in a new era of “military drone dominance”.

Pete Hegseth, the US Secretary of Defence, has published a new memorandum for senior Pentagon leaders, force commanders and directors of defence industry pushing for unleashing “drone dominance”.

In the memo, Hegseth stated that he would rescind “restrictive policies” that “hindered production and limited access” to drone technologies. He outlined a threefold mission for the relevant authorities to procure and operate drones: bolstering US drone manufacturing, arming the US armed forces with ‘low-cost’ drones, and integrating it into combat training.

To address the “urgent need for drones”, Hegseth has said that funding and investment methods to acquire this equipment were being

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us