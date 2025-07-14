CAVS rolls on as Denmark orders 129 vehicles
Denmark has ordered 129 CAVS vehicles after signing Research and Development, the Frame and the Life Cycle Management agreements.
The order is a significant step in the programme with Denmark becoming the fourth country to order vehicles alongside Finland, Latvia and Sweden, with Germany’s order expected imminently. Patria has already received orders for nearly 1,000 Patria 6×6 vehicles, the basis for CAVS, and has delivered more than 200.
The first vehicles for Denmark are expected to be delivered this year.
The value of the order was not disclosed but Shephard Defence Insight models that total programme value is
