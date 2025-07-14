US Navy receives final Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship

The US Navy’s Programme Executive Office Unmanned and Small Combatants (PEO USC) announced on 11 July that the service has accepted delivery of the 19th and final Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS). This milestone represents the conclusion of the construction phase for this variant.

The future USS Pierre (LCS 38) was handed over by Austal USA shipyard, in Mobile, Alabama, after completing acceptance testing in June. The vessel will be commissioned this fall and operate from San Diego, California.

“The trials tested the ship’s major systems and equipment to demonstrate their successful operation and mission readiness,” the supplier