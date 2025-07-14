To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy receives final Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship

14th July 2025 - 17:32 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

Future USS Pierre conducts sea trials. (Photo: Austal USA)

The delivery acceptance of the future USS Pierre marks the conclusion of the construction phase for the Independence-variant.

The US Navy’s Programme Executive Office Unmanned and Small Combatants (PEO USC) announced on 11 July that the service has accepted delivery of the 19th and final Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS). This milestone represents the conclusion of the construction phase for this variant.

The future USS Pierre (LCS 38) was handed over by Austal USA shipyard, in Mobile, Alabama, after completing acceptance testing in June. The vessel will be commissioned this fall and operate from San Diego, California.

“The trials tested the ship’s major systems and equipment to demonstrate their successful operation and mission readiness,” the supplier

