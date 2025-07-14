US Navy receives final Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship
The US Navy’s Programme Executive Office Unmanned and Small Combatants (PEO USC) announced on 11 July that the service has accepted delivery of the 19th and final Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS). This milestone represents the conclusion of the construction phase for this variant.
The future USS Pierre (LCS 38) was handed over by Austal USA shipyard, in Mobile, Alabama, after completing acceptance testing in June. The vessel will be commissioned this fall and operate from San Diego, California.
“The trials tested the ship’s major systems and equipment to demonstrate their successful operation and mission readiness,” the supplier
More from Naval Warfare
US Coast Guard announces measures to further implement Force Design 2028 strategy
The US Coast Guard (USCG) created new units, including five Programme Executive Offices (PEOs), to facilitate and speed up the procurement of new capabilities.
Future of the US Navy’s Arleigh Burke programme remains unclear
The US Navy does not have a precise date for the award of the procurement contract for the third Arleigh Burke-class destroyer despite having the funds to advance with the programme in FY2025.
US Navy may look to foreign suppliers to accelerate shipbuilding programmes
The US Navy (USN) is currently reassessing its acquisition efforts and seeking ways to reduce the multiple delays across the shipbuilding initiatives.