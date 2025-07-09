US Air Force conducts climate testing with the T-7A Red Hawk

The US Air Force’s (USAF) 96th Test Wing’s McKinley Climatic Lab recently announced the conclusion of the second round of extreme weather testing with the Boeing T-7A Red Hawk trainer aircraft.

The platform’s sustainability, system operations and engine were evaluated in a 55,000 ft² (5,110 m²) chamber which replicated challenging environmental scenarios.

It included temperatures ranging from 44°C to -25.5°C (110°F to -14°F) and over 305 km/h (190 mph) wind streams. The chamber also simulated icing and low visibility for flight and landing conditions.

Mike Keltos, Director of Test & Evaluation for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Centre’s