Contract moves new Abrams tank forward in the face of cuts
The US Army awarded General Dynamics Land Systems a US$150 million contract in early July to develop new technologies for the force’s next generation Abrams M1E3 MBT, a positive development at a time when other programmes have suffered.
This work is planned to be completed by June 2027 which means the platform could have an initial operating capability by the early 2030s and a full operational capability by 2040.
The contract is positive move for the programme which survived the recent carnage contained in the transition plan. Notably, plans included a reduction in High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, a cut to
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Malaysia signs for two additional GM400α air surveillance radars
The order is in addition to two systems ordered in 2023. It forms part of a family of systems which is becoming widely used and part of a growing demand for the capability, both in deliveries and requirements.
-
US Army’s Precision Strike Missile moves into production phase after test successes
Lockheed Martin’s Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) is a next-generation surface-to-surface missile system and is a planned replanned replacement for MGM-140 Army Tactical Missiles System (ATACMS). It is to be fired from M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers.
-
Australia invests $1.4 billion in additional AMRAAM buy
Some of the missiles ordered can be used on the F/A-18F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler and the F35-A Lightning.