MyDefence delivers counter-drone system to US Army ahead of livefire exercise

Danish company MyDefence has announced that it has already delivered dozens of Soldier-Kit CUASs to the US Army less than a week after the company revealed the US$26 million contract. The order is believed to be for 485 systems.

The contract was initially placed more than a month ago and the company announced in June that the second order as part of the contract had been dispatched.

The company also announced in mid-June that “one shipment has just arrived on-site, where end-users are already receiving training directly from our engineers - ensuring immediate readiness and seamless integration into their operations”.