Czech CAESAR howitzer order at risk of cancellation
The Czech Government has cast a shadow over its procurement of 62 CAESAR 155mm/52cal SPH, arguing that improvements to the system included as part of the contract are not being met.
According to the Czech republic Ministry of Defence (MoD), the government had received advice from the Army of the Czech Republic “about serious risks in the implementation of the NATO Cannon [CAESAR] project”.
The contract for 52 CAESAR SPH was placed with Nexter, now KNDS France, in September 2021 with a value believed to be up to CZK8.5 billion (US$391.6 million) and in December 2022 an order was placed
