To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Czech CAESAR howitzer order at risk of cancellation

10th July 2025 - 15:20 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

A CAESAR SPH for the Czech Army in manufacture at the KNDS plant. (Photo: KNDS)

The Czech Republic ordered 52 CAmion Equipé d’un Système d’ARtillerie (CAESAR) self-propelled howitzers (SPHs) in 2021 and added another 10 a year later. A cancellation of the programme would impact both the army’s capabilities and local industry which is involved in the manufacture.

The Czech Government has cast a shadow over its procurement of 62 CAESAR 155mm/52cal SPH, arguing that improvements to the system included as part of the contract are not being met.

According to the Czech republic Ministry of Defence (MoD), the government had received advice from the Army of the Czech Republic “about serious risks in the implementation of the NATO Cannon [CAESAR] project”.

The contract for 52 CAESAR SPH was placed with Nexter, now KNDS France, in September 2021 with a value believed to be up to CZK8.5 billion (US$391.6 million) and in December 2022 an order was placed

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us