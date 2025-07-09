To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  France pushes for 80% workshare as FCAS programme nears critical development stage

France pushes for 80% workshare as FCAS programme nears critical development stage

9th July 2025 - 17:25 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

FCAS programme is a 33% split between France, Germany and Spain. (Image: Airbus)

Tensions on the programme have long simmered, with Airbus and Dassault recently clashing over workshare in June ahead of the Paris Air Show. The sixth-generation fighter programme is due to replace Rafale and Eurofighter Typhoon jets beginning in 2040.

The French government has reportedly pushed for getting an 80% workshare on the joint French-German-Spanish Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme, backing Dassault in its opinion that France should take more control of the programme.

The news, first reported by German defence publication hartpunkt, cited sources that said France wanted greater workshare on the programme.

According to hartpunkt sources, it wants to lead on the sixth-generation fighter’s airframe, which Dassault is prime contractor and Airbus a main partner. The engine is led by France’s Safran and Germany’s MTU Aero Engines and Thales is a key partner on the sensors.

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

