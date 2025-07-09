France pushes for 80% workshare as FCAS programme nears critical development stage
The French government has reportedly pushed for getting an 80% workshare on the joint French-German-Spanish Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme, backing Dassault in its opinion that France should take more control of the programme.
The news, first reported by German defence publication hartpunkt, cited sources that said France wanted greater workshare on the programme.
According to hartpunkt sources, it wants to lead on the sixth-generation fighter’s airframe, which Dassault is prime contractor and Airbus a main partner. The engine is led by France’s Safran and Germany’s MTU Aero Engines and Thales is a key partner on the sensors.
