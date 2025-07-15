To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • US Navy to invest nearly $12 billion in maritime uncrewed systems and naval munitions in FY2026

US Navy to invest nearly $12 billion in maritime uncrewed systems and naval munitions in FY2026

15th July 2025 - 21:28 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

﻿Long range anti-ship missile. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Forming part of the Reconciliation Bill, the funding will support multiple efforts involving autonomous capabilities, interceptors, missiles, rockets and torpedoes.

The US Navy (USN) will invest approximately US$12 billion in the development and acquisition of maritime uncrewed systems and naval munitions over the next fiscal year. Part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the funding aligns with the branch’s Navigation Plan 2024 and the service’s efforts to rapidly integrate robotic and autonomous capabilities into its inventory.

It encompasses $5.5 billion for unmanned programmes and another $5.7 billion to enhance the supply chain for naval interceptors, missiles, rockets and torpedoes. The resources reflect the increasing Navy’s demand for more investments in those domains.

“We need to act with urgency

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us