US Navy to invest nearly $12 billion in maritime uncrewed systems and naval munitions in FY2026
The US Navy (USN) will invest approximately US$12 billion in the development and acquisition of maritime uncrewed systems and naval munitions over the next fiscal year. Part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the funding aligns with the branch’s Navigation Plan 2024 and the service’s efforts to rapidly integrate robotic and autonomous capabilities into its inventory.
It encompasses $5.5 billion for unmanned programmes and another $5.7 billion to enhance the supply chain for naval interceptors, missiles, rockets and torpedoes. The resources reflect the increasing Navy’s demand for more investments in those domains.
“We need to act with urgency
