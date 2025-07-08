Union slams “self-sabotage” of UK government over Typhoon production
Union heads at Unite, a leading union for the defence and aerospace sector, have criticised the UK government for its approach towards future Eurofighter Typhoon procurement and production – fearing a gap would lead to loss of skills in the workforce.
According to Unite, hundreds of workers at BAE Systems’ Warton facility have been transferred to other BAE factories or RAF bases as there are “no further domestic or export orders” for the Typhoon aircraft.
According to reports by The Financial Times, citing a union official, only one jet remains at BAE Systems’ Warton production facility with work on
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
What lessons could Europe learn from air power use in Ukraine?
The use of air power by both sides in the ongoing conflict has been extensively focused on, influencing policy and procurement around the world. But are the lessons from the front line universally applicable, or should other nations be planning for very different scenarios?
-
Paraguayan Air Force receives four A-29 Super Tucano aircraft
Six Super Tucano aircraft were ordered in July 2024, with Paraguay the fifth South American country to add the aircraft to modernise its fleet.
-
Baykar completes Piaggio Aerospace takeover with plans to boost drone production
The takeover of the Italian firm by Baykar solidifies the company’s efforts to forge closer ties with Italian industry, bolsters its partnership with Leonardo to produce UAVs and secures its foothold in Europe.