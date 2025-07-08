Union slams “self-sabotage” of UK government over Typhoon production

Union heads at Unite, a leading union for the defence and aerospace sector, have criticised the UK government for its approach towards future Eurofighter Typhoon procurement and production – fearing a gap would lead to loss of skills in the workforce.

According to Unite, hundreds of workers at BAE Systems’ Warton facility have been transferred to other BAE factories or RAF bases as there are “no further domestic or export orders” for the Typhoon aircraft.

According to reports by The Financial Times, citing a union official, only one jet remains at BAE Systems’ Warton production facility with work on