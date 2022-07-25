USN exercises option for two more Navajo-class rescue and salvage ships
Austal USA is to build two additional Navajo-class towing, salvage and rescue ships for the USN, after Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) exercised a $156.17 million option.
Work on T-ATS 13 and 14 for Austal follows the exercise of an option for T-ATS 12 in 2021.
Austal could also build a 15th T-ATS vessel if NAVSEA exercises another option.
The first T-ATS vessels (T-ATS 6 to T-ATS 10) were originally built by Gulf Island Shipyards but the USN in mid-2021 changed tack and pursued a sole-source award with Austal USA.
‘This contract includes options for associated support efforts related to the ship design and construction for special studies, engineering and industrial services, provisioned items orders, and pilot house mock-up,’ the DoD announced on 22 July.
Austal will execute most the contract (54%) at its facility in Mobile, Alabama, where it is building new steel production lines.
Work on T-ATS 13 and T-ATS 14 is expected to be completed in January 2026.
