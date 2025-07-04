To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Armies turn to armour and self-defence as support vehicles near the frontline

4th July 2025 - 09:55 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

A French Army IDV 8×8 recovery vehicle with protected cab being put through its paces. (Photo: STAT)

Combat losses of support and logistics vehicles in recent conflicts have highlighted the need for greater protection and even self-defence capabilities. What options are available to turn a basic truck into a survivor on the battlefield?

While the invasion of Ukraine has resulted in high attrition rates for armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs), an even larger number of vital wheeled support platforms has been lost, especially by Russia.

Why are these vehicles on the front line? Forward-deployed units have to be kept supplied with fresh personnel while casualties are taken to the rear, and of course essential loads of rations, fuel, water and bullets must be delivered. In weight terms, the largest proportion of supplies is artillery ammunition as vast amounts of shells and rockets are being used by both sides.

There is evidence that both Russian

