To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Australia invests $1.4 billion in additional AMRAAM buy

4th July 2025 - 15:38 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

The NASAM system fires an AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air to Air Missile during it's first ever Australian live-fire at Woomera Test Range. (Photo: Australian Department of Defence)

Some of the missiles ordered can be used on the F/A-18F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler and the F35-A Lightning.

Australia has signed off on its buy of advanced medium-range missiles (AMRAAM) to strengthen its defence force’s air defence capabilities, investing up to A$2.12 billion (US$1.4 billion) in additional stocks of various missiles.

In April 2025, the US government approved a Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of AMRAAM to the Australian Defence Force (ADF) worth $1.04bn (A$1.8bn). The quantity disclosed for was around 200 AIM-120C-8 AMRAAMs and a similar amount of AIM-120D-3s.

Both RTX missile variants, AIM-120D-3 and AIM-120C-8, are precise target strike missiles. The recent acquisition aligns with a key priority of Australia’s 2024 National Defence Strategy, according to the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us