Australia invests $1.4 billion in additional AMRAAM buy
Australia has signed off on its buy of advanced medium-range missiles (AMRAAM) to strengthen its defence force’s air defence capabilities, investing up to A$2.12 billion (US$1.4 billion) in additional stocks of various missiles.
In April 2025, the US government approved a Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of AMRAAM to the Australian Defence Force (ADF) worth $1.04bn (A$1.8bn). The quantity disclosed for was around 200 AIM-120C-8 AMRAAMs and a similar amount of AIM-120D-3s.
Both RTX missile variants, AIM-120D-3 and AIM-120C-8, are precise target strike missiles. The recent acquisition aligns with a key priority of Australia’s 2024 National Defence Strategy, according to the
