Paraguayan Air Force receives four A-29 Super Tucano aircraft
The Paraguayan Air Force has received four out of its six ordered A-29 Super Tucano aircraft from Embraer.
The aircraft were delivered during a ceremony at the Silvio Pettirossi Air Force Base near the country’s capital, Asunción.
According to Air General Júlio Fullaondo, Commander of the Paraguayan Air Force, the aircraft will help to modernise the country’s air force and increase effectiveness with airspace surveillance missions.
“This addition to our aircraft fleet represents the most important defence acquisition in the last 38 years … It should be emphasised that these actions should not be considered an expense, but an investment
