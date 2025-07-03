To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Paraguayan Air Force receives four A-29 Super Tucano aircraft

3rd July 2025 - 07:21 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

Paraguay ordered six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft at the Farnborough Air Show in 2024. (Photo: Embraer)

Six Super Tucano aircraft were ordered in July 2024, with Paraguay the fifth South American country to add the aircraft to modernise its fleet.

The Paraguayan Air Force has received four out of its six ordered A-29 Super Tucano aircraft from Embraer.

The aircraft were delivered during a ceremony at the Silvio Pettirossi Air Force Base near the country’s capital, Asunción.

According to Air General Júlio Fullaondo, Commander of the Paraguayan Air Force, the aircraft will help to modernise the country’s air force and increase effectiveness with airspace surveillance missions.

“This addition to our aircraft fleet represents the most important defence acquisition in the last 38 years … It should be emphasised that these actions should not be considered an expense, but an investment

