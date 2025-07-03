To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • German Army to receive third-generation Dingo protected patrol vehicles this year

3rd July 2025 - 14:08 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

RSS

The 6×6 version of the Dingo 3 is being marketed for potential use as an ambulance or command post vehicle. (Photo: KNDS-Deutschland)

More than 1,200 Dingo 1 and Dingo 2 models have been built and deployed by some 10 countries. The latest Dingo 3 pulls through from user inputs and, like earlier versions, is also based on a UNIMOG chassis.

KNDS-Deutschland has confirmed that its latest Dingo 3 4×4 protected patrol vehicle (PPV) has entered production for the German Army, with first deliveries scheduled to take place late in 2025 from the company’s Munich facility.

The initial order was for 50 units followed by a second contract for an additional 65 which will replace earlier Dingo models used by Germany. Surplus examples will be made available for other countries as part of Berlin’s military assistance efforts.

A key feature of the new version is that it has nearly the same external dimensions as the Dingo 2 but payload is increased

