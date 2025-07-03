German Army to receive third-generation Dingo protected patrol vehicles this year

KNDS-Deutschland has confirmed that its latest Dingo 3 4×4 protected patrol vehicle (PPV) has entered production for the German Army, with first deliveries scheduled to take place late in 2025 from the company’s Munich facility.

The initial order was for 50 units followed by a second contract for an additional 65 which will replace earlier Dingo models used by Germany. Surplus examples will be made available for other countries as part of Berlin’s military assistance efforts.

A key feature of the new version is that it has nearly the same external dimensions as the Dingo 2 but payload is increased