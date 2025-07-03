US Coast Guard enhances Arctic protection with a new Fast Response Cutter
The US Coast Guard (USCG) is increasing its Arctic inventory with a new Sentinel class Fast Response Cutter (FRC) to be homeported in Kodiak, Alaska. The branch announced this week the delivery acceptance of the FRC Frederick Mann.
After commissioning, the vessel will be the third Sentinel class ship operating from Kodiak and the 6th to join the fleet in Alaskan waters.
Supplied by Bollinger Shipyards, the ship has been designed to perform multiple missions including maritime border protection; ports, waterways and coastal security; fishery and environment patrols; search and rescue; law enforcement support as well as drug and alien
More from Naval Warfare
-
Australia commissions HMAS Arafura three-and-a-half years behind schedule
The Royal Australian Navy has finally commissioned the first Arafura-class offshore patrol vessel – more than three years behind schedule – highlighting the programme’s delays, design compromises and ongoing industrial restructuring.
-
Italy orders two ships as work begins on others along with deliveries and updates
The Italian Navy is being refreshed with two new ships ordered, while in the past six months steel was cut for a new frigate, an enhanced frigate was delivered and Horizon-class frigates passed a design review.
-
Singapore declassifies SEAL Carrier swimmer delivery vehicle for special forces use
Singapore’s navy has introduced the Combatant Craft Underwater vessel, a multi-mode swimmer delivery vehicle designed to enhance its Naval Diving Unit’s ability to conduct covert maritime special operations.