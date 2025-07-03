US Coast Guard enhances Arctic protection with a new Fast Response Cutter

The US Coast Guard (USCG) is increasing its Arctic inventory with a new Sentinel class Fast Response Cutter (FRC) to be homeported in Kodiak, Alaska. The branch announced this week the delivery acceptance of the FRC Frederick Mann.

After commissioning, the vessel will be the third Sentinel class ship operating from Kodiak and the 6th to join the fleet in Alaskan waters.

Supplied by Bollinger Shipyards, the ship has been designed to perform multiple missions including maritime border protection; ports, waterways and coastal security; fishery and environment patrols; search and rescue; law enforcement support as well as drug and alien