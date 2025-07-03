To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Coast Guard enhances Arctic protection with a new Fast Response Cutter

3rd July 2025 - 16:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

Frederick Mann Fast Response Cutter. (Photo: US Coast Guard)

After commissioning, FRC Frederick Mann will operate in Alaska and perform multiple missions.

The US Coast Guard (USCG) is increasing its Arctic inventory with a new Sentinel class Fast Response Cutter (FRC) to be homeported in Kodiak, Alaska. The branch announced this week the delivery acceptance of the FRC Frederick Mann.

After commissioning, the vessel will be the third Sentinel class ship operating from Kodiak and the 6th to join the fleet in Alaskan waters.

Supplied by Bollinger Shipyards, the ship has been designed to perform multiple missions including maritime border protection; ports, waterways and coastal security; fishery and environment patrols; search and rescue; law enforcement support as well as drug and alien

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

