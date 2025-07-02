To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Large 10×10 vehicles go in search of a role

2nd July 2025 - 14:13 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

GDELS Piranha 10×10 with a KNDS-Deutschland RCH-155 155mm/52cal module installed. (Photo: Armasuisse)

Wheeled vehicles ranging in size from 4×4 to 8×8 provide high-speed at a good level of mobility compared to tracked. However, tracked can be larger and have a higher level of mobility in marginal terrain with a smaller turning circle. What are the possibilities for a 10×10?

Recent events have shown that companies are going in search of a role for large 10×10 vehicles with some success while also still in the fight for other requirements.

In April 2024 General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) MOWAG expanded its range of Piranha 8x8 wheeled armoured vehicles with the introduction of the company-funded 10×10 Heavy Mission Carrier (HMC).

MOWAG developed a 10x10 for the Swedish Coastal artillery many years ago but in the end this programme was cancelled, which the HMC builds on, and the UK had some 10×10s for Afghanistan, so the platform type is not

