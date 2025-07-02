Large 10×10 vehicles go in search of a role

Recent events have shown that companies are going in search of a role for large 10×10 vehicles with some success while also still in the fight for other requirements.

In April 2024 General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) MOWAG expanded its range of Piranha 8x8 wheeled armoured vehicles with the introduction of the company-funded 10×10 Heavy Mission Carrier (HMC).

MOWAG developed a 10x10 for the Swedish Coastal artillery many years ago but in the end this programme was cancelled, which the HMC builds on, and the UK had some 10×10s for Afghanistan, so the platform type is not