US Army’s Precision Strike Missile moves into production phase after test successes
Lockheed Martin’s PrSM weapon has entered production following a series of test successes in the past eight months which included limited user test, production qualification test and extended range flight capability test. Lockheed Martin has also been awarded an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract worth up to US$4.9 billion.
PrSM Increment 1 programme achieved Milestone C approval on July 2, marking the movement into the Production and Deployment phase for PrSM Increment 1. The Increment 1 variant will replace the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), delivering increased range and lethality to army field artillery formations.
This variant of the
More from Land Warfare
-
British Army considers purchasing the NEMO 120mm mortar turret for the Patria 6×6
Babcock is offering the Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) 6×6 for one of the elements of the UK Land Mobility Programme (LMP). It would be a replacement for some of the UK’s existing armoured fighting vehicle (AFV) fleets including the FV432 which is now some 70 years old.
-
Australia invests $1.4 billion in additional AMRAAM buy
Some of the missiles ordered can be used on the F/A-18F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler and the F35-A Lightning.
-
Armies turn to armour and self-defence as support vehicles near the frontline
Combat losses of support and logistics vehicles in recent conflicts have highlighted the need for greater protection and even self-defence capabilities. What options are available to turn a basic truck into a survivor on the battlefield?
-
German Army to receive third-generation Dingo protected patrol vehicles this year
More than 1,200 Dingo 1 and Dingo 2 models have been built and deployed by some 10 countries. The latest Dingo 3 pulls through from user inputs and, like earlier versions, is also based on a UNIMOG chassis.
-
Hungary’s Gamma Technical expands vehicle range
The company’s new variants of 4×6 and 6×6 vehicles are designed to be modular for a greater variety of missions and also flexibility at a subsystem level, for example transmission and engine.
-
US Army seeks nearly $900 million to accelerate development and acquisition of CUAS capabilities
The branch plans to speed up the building and procurement of kinetic and non-kinetic systems for fixed, semi-fixed and on-the-move operations.