  • US Army’s Precision Strike Missile moves into production phase after test successes

US Army’s Precision Strike Missile moves into production phase after test successes

7th July 2025 - 16:35 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

The US Army’s PrSM Increment 1 programme has transitioned into the Production and Deployment phase. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Lockheed Martin’s Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) is a next-generation surface-to-surface missile system and is a planned replanned replacement for MGM-140 Army Tactical Missiles System (ATACMS). It is to be fired from M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers.

Lockheed Martin’s PrSM weapon has entered production following a series of test successes in the past eight months which included limited user test, production qualification test and extended range flight capability test. Lockheed Martin has also been awarded an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract worth up to US$4.9 billion.

PrSM Increment 1 programme achieved Milestone C approval on July 2, marking the movement into the Production and Deployment phase for PrSM Increment 1. The Increment 1 variant will replace the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), delivering increased range and lethality to army field artillery formations.

This variant of the

