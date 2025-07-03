To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Hungary’s Gamma Technical expands vehicle range

3rd July 2025 - 12:36 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

A Gamma Komondor 3121 in standard APC configuration and fitted with front-mounted winch and roof-mounted banks of smoke grenade launchers. (Photo: author)

The company’s new variants of 4×6 and 6×6 vehicles are designed to be modular for a greater variety of missions and also flexibility at a subsystem level, for example transmission and engine.

Hungary’s Gamma Technical Corporation has expanded its range of Komondor 4×4 and 6×6 Light Armoured Vehicles (LAVs) to fit different users’ missions. These have been developed by the Special Vehicles Division of the company using internal research and development funding, with the first model to enter production being the 4×4 variant.

Dr Attila Zsitnyanyi, CEO of Gamma, said: “The design of the Komondor family of wheeled armoured vehicles is such that it can be tailored to the end user’s specific operational requirements with the transfer of technology being just one option.”

The 4×4 and 6×6 Komondors can be supplied direct

