To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • British Army considers purchasing the NEMO 120mm mortar turret for the Patria 6×6

British Army considers purchasing the NEMO 120mm mortar turret for the Patria 6×6

7th July 2025 - 09:59 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

RSS

Common Armoured Vehicle System (6×6) fitted with Patria NEMO 120mm turret mortar system. (Photo: Patria)

Babcock is offering the Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) 6×6 for one of the elements of the UK Land Mobility Programme (LMP). It would be a replacement for some of the UK’s existing armoured fighting vehicle (AFV) fleets including the FV432 which is now some 70 years old.

The British Army is considering the purchase of Patria CAVS integrated with the Finnish Patria NEw MOrtar (NEMO) 120mm mortar turret, army sources have told Shephard.

The original intention was to install NEMO onto the ARTEC Boxer 8×8 Multi-Role Armoured Vehicle (MRAV) currently ramping up production in the UK with an estimated 80 of this combination to be acquired.

Installing NEMO on the CAVS would be a lower cost option and UK could well tie in with Germany which has also recently awarded a contract to Patria for the first example of on CAVS with NEMO.

Babcock

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us