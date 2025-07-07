British Army considers purchasing the NEMO 120mm mortar turret for the Patria 6×6

The British Army is considering the purchase of Patria CAVS integrated with the Finnish Patria NEw MOrtar (NEMO) 120mm mortar turret, army sources have told Shephard.

The original intention was to install NEMO onto the ARTEC Boxer 8×8 Multi-Role Armoured Vehicle (MRAV) currently ramping up production in the UK with an estimated 80 of this combination to be acquired.

Installing NEMO on the CAVS would be a lower cost option and UK could well tie in with Germany which has also recently awarded a contract to Patria for the first example of on CAVS with NEMO.

