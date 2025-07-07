To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK to receive 27 additional F-35 aircraft by end of decade

7th July 2025 - 10:59 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

The UK ordered 12 F-35A aircraft in June 2025 and will join NATO’s Dual Capable Aircraft (DCA) nuclear mission. (Photo:

The number of aircraft was stated by UK Defence Secretary John Healey during a Defence Committee hearing. It follows on from the UK’s decision to purchase F-35A aircraft to boost its nuclear deterrence, although hurdles and questions about the order still remain.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has said that the UK’s Royal Air Force (RAF) should expected to receive the next tranche of its F-35 aircraft purchase by the end of the decade.

The 27 aircraft will be a mix of F-35Bs and include the 12 newly acquired F-35A aircraft, according to Healey.

The UK declared its intent to acquire 12 F-35A aircraft on 25 June, swapping out some of its F-35Bs as part of its overall commitment to purchase 138 F-35 aircraft.

Shephard Defence Insight projects that a formal contract for the 12 F-35As will be awarded by mid-2026 with a

