UK to receive 27 additional F-35 aircraft by end of decade

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has said that the UK’s Royal Air Force (RAF) should expected to receive the next tranche of its F-35 aircraft purchase by the end of the decade.

The 27 aircraft will be a mix of F-35Bs and include the 12 newly acquired F-35A aircraft, according to Healey.

The UK declared its intent to acquire 12 F-35A aircraft on 25 June, swapping out some of its F-35Bs as part of its overall commitment to purchase 138 F-35 aircraft.

Shephard Defence Insight projects that a formal contract for the 12 F-35As will be awarded by mid-2026 with a