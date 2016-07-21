USMC Osprey lands on HMAS Canberra

An MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft of the US Marine Corps (USMC) successfully landed on the flight deck of the Royal Australian Navy's (RAN's) HMAS Canberra landing helicopter dock for the first time, it was announced on 18 July.

The trial was conducted off the northeast coast of Hawaii as part of the sea phase for Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2016.

The MV-22 Osprey has a length of 17.5m and wingspan of 14m. It has cruising speed of 446km at sea level and a range of over 1,600km. The aircraft can carry up to 32 troops or 9,000kg of internal cargo.

The Osprey flew several hundred kilometres from the US Navy's USS America (LHA 6), the first America-class amphibious assault ship, to reach HMAS Canberra.

Cmdr Adrian Capner, Commander Air HMAS Canberra, said the trial was the culmination of twelve months work, and demonstrates that the RAN is capable of interacting with its coalition partners.

He added: 'It also shows that we can adapt and remain agile to operate a whole range of international aircraft, not just aircraft in the Australian fleet.'

HMAS Canberra is the lead ship of the two Canberra-class amphibious landing helicopter docks. It has a displacement of 27,000 tonnes and can conduct amphibious operations and land a force of over 1,000 embarked personnel along with weapons, ammunition, vehicles and stores through LCM-1E landing craft, helicopters or both. It can also conduct large-scale humanitarian and disaster relief missions.