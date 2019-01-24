KBRwyle to continue USMC support

KBRwyle has received a contract extension to continue providing prepositioning and logistics support services for the US Marine Corps (USMC) Blount Island Command, KBR announced on 21 January.

Under the $52 million, six-month contract extension, KBRwyle will acquire, maintain and preposition mission-critical supplies and equipment, including combat vehicles, rations, water, fuel, medical supplies, and artillery and ammunition for troops deployed worldwide.

The company will also provide logistics services, which include supply support, inventory management, IT support, preservation and packaging, shipping and receiving and maintenance in and outside of the US.

KBRwyle will also support prepositioned stock in Kuwait and Norway, as well as aboard 12 navy ships in the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

KBRwyle has operated under this contract for almost ten years.