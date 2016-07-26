USAF orders ALEP Block 2 eyewear
Teledyne Scientific and Imaging has received a contract worth $30.1 million from the US Air Force (USAF) to fabricate, test and deliver Aircrew Laser Eye Protection (ALEP) Block 2 spectacles, it announced on 22 July.
The initial value of the contract is $6.4 million and $30.1 million including options. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2016 and are expected to be complete by December 2020.
The ALEP spectacles provide aircrew with enhanced protection against hazard and threat laser devices in combat and training situations while minimising visual acuity degradation. They also provide sufficient protection to prevent permanent eye damage and temporary effects - glare, flash blindness - from laser weapons and devices.
Robert Mehrabian, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Teledyne, said: ‘For over 15 years, Teledyne has designed and developed specialised eyewear to protect aircrew from loss of vision caused by a variety of laser devices. We are very pleased to continue supplying the nation’s warfighters with this important technology.’
