USAF accepts first KC-46A despite developmental testing deficiencies

The USAF has accepted its first Boeing KC-46A Pegasus tanker with the signing of a DD250 inspection and receiving report it was announced on 10 January 2019.

This paves the way for a formal delivery ceremony at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas to take place 'as early as late January,' according to the air force.

While the news is a positive development for both manufacturer and customer the programme still faces fresh problems in the form of a number of 'deficiencies discovered during developmental testing of the remote vision system,' Capt Hope Cronin, USAF, said in a statement.

