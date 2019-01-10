To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

USAF accepts first KC-46A despite developmental testing deficiencies

10th January 2019 - 16:47 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

The USAF has accepted its first Boeing KC-46A Pegasus tanker with the signing of a DD250 inspection and receiving report it was announced on 10 January 2019.

This paves the way for a formal delivery ceremony at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas to take place 'as early as late January,' according to the air force.

While the news is a positive development for both manufacturer and customer the programme still faces fresh problems in the form of a number of 'deficiencies discovered during developmental testing of the remote vision system,' Capt Hope Cronin, USAF, said in a statement. 

Boeing has

