US paves the way for $445 million sale of trucks to Kuwait

Kuwait will use the Oshkosh Defense heavy vehicles to transport heavy equipment, including legacy and new main battle tanks.

The US State Department has approved a potential $445 million foreign military sale of heavy tactical vehicles to Kuwait, it was announced on 1 July.

The FMS notification revealed that Kuwait has requested to buy 517 heavy tactical vehicles consisting of Oshkosh Defense Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks (HEMTT) and Heavy Equipment Transporters (HET).

Kuwait’s Land Force Support Command plans to use the heavy vehicles to transport and support heavy equipment, including legacy M1A2 tanks and the new M1A2K main battle tanks, which are slated for delivery in 2021.

Included in the sale are 31 HEMTT Wrecker Trucks, 100 HEMTT Fuel Tanker Trucks, 188 Guided Missile Transporter Trucks, 50 Heavy Equipment Transporter (HET) Trucks, 50 635NL Commercial Trailers for use with HET prime movers, 49 Palletized Load System (PLS) Trailers and PLS Flat Rack as well as elements of logistical, contract, and other support services.

HEMTT Wreckers provide the capability to recover disabled wheeled vehicles. The other HEMTTs include Fuel Tankers and Guided Missile Transporters to perform resupply missions. The HEMTT and Palletized Load System trailers transport bulk supplies, including fuel, ammunition, spare parts, and rations.

Along with principal contractor Oshkosh Defense, the sub-contractor for commercial 635NL trailers is Fontaine Trailers, while the sub-contractor for trailer flat racks is Etnyre.