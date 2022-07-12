US Navy extends Huron maintenance period for Vertex Aerospace
Vertex Aerospace has obtained a $23.47 million contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) for continued depot-level maintenance, logistics, and engineering services in support of Beechcraft King Air A200 (C-12 Huron) USN multimission aircraft and Hurons operated by the Marine Corps Reserve.
The DoD announced on 11 July that work will be carried out in Bahrain, Cuba the US and at four locations in Japan, for completion by January 2023.
C-12 Hurons have been operated by the USN in various configurations since 1979.
According to NAVAIR, the aircraft provides high-priority transportation for personnel and cargo, range clearance, courier flights, medical evacuation, HADR, multi-engine pilot training and test flights.
