To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Army explores new watercraft solutions

8th January 2019 - 08:48 GMT | by Scott Gourley in California

RSS

The US Army is exploring potential new solutions to meet its watercraft logistics requirements, with an indication that commercial solutions could be considered for the programme.

Manned by soldier-mariners of the US Army’s Transportation Corps, Army Watercraft Systems (AWS) and waterborne logistics project and sustain combat power by delivering 90% of all unit equipment and supplies for US forces.

Recent evidence of service interest in potential new solutions to watercraft requirements can be found in a ‘sources sought’ announcement, dubbed ‘AWS Market Study’ and released on 11 December 2018 by the Army Contracting Command-Rock Island.

According to the announcement, the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Scott Gourley

Author

Scott Gourley

Scott Gourley is a former US Army officer and the author of several thousand articles …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Military Logistics

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us