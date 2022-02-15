Singapore Air Show 2022: Boeing to apply data-driven logistics in South Korea

Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) CH-47 Chinook helicopters are one of three aircraft fleets that will be supported by Boeing via performance-based logistics contracts. (Photo: Boeing)

A performance-based logistics approach should ensure operational readiness and reduce operator costs for the South Korean F-15K, CH-47D and B-737 AEW&C fleets, says Boeing.

Boeing on 15 February announced a trio of five-year aircraft sustainment deals from the South Korean Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), covering performance-based logistics (PBL) for Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) F-15K fighter aircraft and B-737 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft, as well as CH-47D Chinook transport helicopters operated by the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA).

The value of the three deals was not disclosed.

Boeing claimed that the latest contracts will ‘improve aircraft availability by using performance data to inform logistics and supply chain management activities’.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the ROKAF operates four AEW&C aircraft and 59 F-15Ks while there are 28 CH-47Ds in the ROKA inventory.

‘Through the data they generate, these platforms are already telling us how to extend the life of parts and components, when to defer or elevate maintenance activities and how to focus training on actions that are most imminent,’ said Torbjorn Sjogren, VP and GM at Boeing International Government & Defence.

He added: ‘Applying data analytics to these PBLs is a very practical yet powerful way to maximise our customer's investment and support successful military operations in a critical region.’

Speaking in July 2021, Maria Lane, VP of international sales and strategic partnerships at Boeing, said PBL for the F-15K fleet had resulted in materiel readiness levels of more than 93% over the past nine years, and average mission readiness levels beyond 83%.