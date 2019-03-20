Serco to continue to support USAFE
Serco has received a contract from the US Air Force (Europe) to continue providing transportation and supply services across three UK sites.
The five-year AMC contract started on 1 March 2019; each individual year will be exercised as an individual option within the overall framework.
The services to be delivered to RAF Alconbury, RAF Molesworth and RAF Croughton sites include traffic management office functions (movement of personnel/equipment into or from AMC to worldwide destinations), cargo movements (internal UK), vehicle transportation to include schedules and unscheduled activities, furniture management services (provisioning in or moving out of household goods to properties throughout the UK), supply activities and vehicle maintenance.
Serco has been delivering these services to the US Air Force (Europe) since 2004 and this is the third time the company has received the contract.
