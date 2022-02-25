Serbia orders pair of C295M airlifters

Rendering of C295M in Serbian livery. (Image: Airbus)

Serbia makes a much-needed move to bolster its tactical airlift capabilities.

Airbus announced on 23 February that the Serbian MoD has signed a contract for two C295M tactical transport aircraft, in the process becoming the 33rd customer to order the aircraft.

The company expects to begin delivery of the aircraft in 2023 to the Serbian Air Force and Air Defence. The C295Ms will arrive in transport configuration, equipped with the Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion avionics suite.

Airbus divulged no details about the value of the deal but Shephard Defence Insight calculates a unit price of $30 million per aircraft.

The C295M deal is accompanied by a government-to-government ‘supervision agreement’ between Serbia and Spain for future defence programmes between the two countries, Airbus noted.

The Serbian Air Force only has a single serviceable An-26 airlifter, but this aircraft will be grounded in 2026 when its service life expires.

Long-term Serbian plans call for a fleet of four C295s, but there are no guarantees that this will happen in the foreseeable future.