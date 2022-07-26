SEA to extend NSIPS to Queen Elizabeth-class carriers and Type 45 destroyers
UK MoD Defence Equipment & Support has extended its Naval Systems Integration Process Service (NSIPS) contract for defence and electronic systems specialist SEA.
‘The contract will now include support for the configuration management of the combat systems for all Royal Navy in-service submarines, with two additional tasks also requested by the Maritime Combat Systems [MCS] Integration Authority,’ SEA revealed on 26 July.
The company also noted that two extra tasks have been requested by the MCS Integration Authority: SEA will undertake a ‘stakeholder-led’ update to the NSIPS GRIFFIN database, and it will also bring Type 45 destroyers and the two Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers within the scope of the NSIPS contract, providing ‘full support’ for those RN surface vessels.
SEA was reappointed as NSIPS provider in January 2021. The company manages the configuration of combat systems aboard RN submarines, including installing updates and forecasting future updates.
It provides database services and handles codification requests for updates to existing combat systems and/or requests for new equipment.
