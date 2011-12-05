SAIC wins Defense Logistics Agency award
Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) has announced that it has been awarded a prime contract by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to provide supply chain management of land and aircraft tires used by the US Armed Services and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. According to the company the single-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract has a five-year base period of performance, one two-year option, and an estimated contract value of more than $1 billion if the option is exercised.
The DLA provides supplies to the military services and supports the acquisition of equipment parts and other needed materiel for US defence programmes. Its Tire Successor Initiative (TSI) allows the government to benefit from the latest commercial supply chain management technologies and business practices for improved customer support at the lowest possible cost.
Under this contract, SAIC will provide supply chain management services , including forecasting, procurement, inventory management, and worldwide distribution of military aircraft and ground tires directly to the DOD and FMS end-users. The TSI program responsibilities also include managing the Air Force's tire life cycle cost program and the supply of aircraft tire retreads, scrap pick-up, recycling and disposal.
More from Military Logistics
-
Rolls-Royce gains major deal to support T-45 Goshawk engine
New contract to support the Ardour turbofan is worth more than $1 billion.
-
Brazil receives first A330 for multi-role operations
A pair of A330s will be converted by Airbus for aerial refuelling, logistical support, humanitarian aid, and medical evacuations.
-
General Dynamics NASSCO to build three more US Navy replenishment vessels
The latest $1.4 billion contract modification for General Dynamics NASSCO covers a new Expeditionary Sea Base ship and two more John Lewis-class fleet oilers.
-
Australia onshores Super Hornet and Growler maintenance elements
New MRO contract between Boeing Defence Australia and RUAG Australia replaces work previously done in the US.
-
SEA to extend NSIPS to Queen Elizabeth-class carriers and Type 45 destroyers
A systems integration contract for UK RN submarines is being extended to major surface vessels.
-
USN exercises option for two more Navajo-class rescue and salvage ships
Austal USA is to build two additional Navajo-class towing, salvage and rescue ships for the USN, after Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) exercised a $156.17 …