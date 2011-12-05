SAIC wins Defense Logistics Agency award

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) has announced that it has been awarded a prime contract by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to provide supply chain management of land and aircraft tires used by the US Armed Services and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. According to the company the single-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract has a five-year base period of performance, one two-year option, and an estimated contract value of more than $1 billion if the option is exercised.

The DLA provides supplies to the military services and supports the acquisition of equipment parts and other needed materiel for US defence programmes. Its Tire Successor Initiative (TSI) allows the government to benefit from the latest commercial supply chain management technologies and business practices for improved customer support at the lowest possible cost.



Under this contract, SAIC will provide supply chain management services , including forecasting, procurement, inventory management, and worldwide distribution of military aircraft and ground tires directly to the DOD and FMS end-users. The TSI program responsibilities also include managing the Air Force's tire life cycle cost program and the supply of aircraft tire retreads, scrap pick-up, recycling and disposal.