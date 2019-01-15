Saab receives camouflage system order
Saab has received several orders from Denmark’s Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization to supply its Barracuda static camouflage systems, the company announced on 11 January.
The static camouflage system provides signature protection for vehicles and other objects in static positions. The solution offers multispectral protection from ultra-violet, visual, near infrared, short wave infrared, thermal sensors and radar to avoid enemy detection.
Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics, said: ‘With these products, the Royal Danish Army will have the most advanced multi-spectral camouflage systems on the market, providing them with exceptional levels of multi-spectral protection against multiple sensor threats.’
Deliveries are expected to take place in 2019.
