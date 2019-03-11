Rolls-Royce to power Malta's new OPV

Rolls-Royce has received a contract from Cantiere Navale Vittoria for the supply of a marine propulsion package for the Armed Forces of Malta’s new P71 offshore patrol vessel, the company announced on 6 March.

Under the contract, Rolls-Royce will supply a pair of PROMAS controllable pitch propellers and rudders, SC722 FCP steering gear, a TT1300 bow thruster, a TT100 stern thruster, Fin Stabilisers and a touch-screen remote control system that incorporates the CanMan Touch Joystick for all units.

Rolls-Royce will also integrate the various operation modes of the hybrid diesel-electric-propulsion modes via a power take-in for lower patrolling speeds of up to 12kt.

The CanMan Touch Joystick can be used by navigating officers to manoeuvre the ship remotely from the bridge wings in addition to conventional/independent propulsion controls. It is suitable for a wide range of vessels to control and monitor engines, fixed pitch and controllable pitch propellers and systems with multiple bow and stern tunnel thrusters.

The vessel is under construction at Cantiere Navale Vittoria and is scheduled to be delivered in 2020. The 74.8m twin-screw vessel will have a displacement of 1800t and will be able to conduct border control operations in addition to other missions such as SAR, replenishment-at-sea and helicopter operations.