Rolls-Royce gains major deal to support T-45 Goshawk engine
Rolls-Royce has received a $1.01 billion indefinite-delivery contract from US Naval Air Systems Command for continued support of the Ardour engine on the T-45C Goshawk trainer aircraft.
The company will carry out intermediate, depot-level maintenance and related logistics support for the F405-RR-401 Adour engines powering approximately 210 in-service Goshawks, the DoD noted in a 17 August statement.
Rolls-Royce will complete the contract by July 2027 at four locations: Meridian, Mississippi (47%); Kingsville, Texas (46%); Pensacola, Florida (6%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (1%).
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the F405-RR-401 is a turbofan engine that develops a thrust of 5,527lb.
The single-engine Goshawk will remain in USN service until 2035.
More from Military Logistics
-
General Dynamics NASSCO to build three more US Navy replenishment vessels
The latest $1.4 billion contract modification for General Dynamics NASSCO covers a new Expeditionary Sea Base ship and two more John Lewis-class fleet oilers.
-
Australia onshores Super Hornet and Growler maintenance elements
New MRO contract between Boeing Defence Australia and RUAG Australia replaces work previously done in the US.
-
SEA to extend NSIPS to Queen Elizabeth-class carriers and Type 45 destroyers
A systems integration contract for UK RN submarines is being extended to major surface vessels.
-
USN exercises option for two more Navajo-class rescue and salvage ships
Austal USA is to build two additional Navajo-class towing, salvage and rescue ships for the USN, after Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) exercised a $156.17 …
-
Lockheed Martin poised to continue Belgian F-16 support via FMS
Additional support from Lockheed Martin for Belgian F-16As would supplement an existing FMS case.