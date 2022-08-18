Rolls-Royce gains major deal to support T-45 Goshawk engine

Rolls-Royce has received a $1.01 billion indefinite-delivery contract from US Naval Air Systems Command for continued support of the Ardour engine on the T-45C Goshawk trainer aircraft.

The company will carry out intermediate, depot-level maintenance and related logistics support for the F405-RR-401 Adour engines powering approximately 210 in-service Goshawks, the DoD noted in a 17 August statement.

Rolls-Royce will complete the contract by July 2027 at four locations: Meridian, Mississippi (47%); Kingsville, Texas (46%); Pensacola, Florida (6%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (1%).

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the F405-RR-401 is a turbofan engine that develops a thrust of 5,527lb.

The single-engine Goshawk will remain in USN service until 2035.