ROKAF receives first A330 MRTT

4th February 2019 - 07:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Airbus has delivered an A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft to the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF), the company announced on 30 January.

The aircraft is ROKAF’s first A330 MRTT and is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines. Equipped with the Airbus refuelling boom system, the aircraft can be configured in various layouts to carry passengers and freight or for medevac purposes.

Fernando Alonso, executive vice president, Airbus, said: ‘The A330 MRTT has clearly established itself as the world’s premier tanker and strategic transport aircraft, and has been widely praised by the current operators. It will be a critical asset of the ROKAF and leading air forces worldwide for many decades.’

