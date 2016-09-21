Renewing RNZAF’s fixed-wing fleet

Responses to two New Zealand RfIs for both transport and maritime patrol aircraft are due on 30 September.

The Future Air Mobility Capability (FAMC) requirement is seeking a ‘no less than…equivalent’ replacement capability for five Lockheed Martin C-130H Hercules and two Boeing 757-200 transport aircraft of the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF).

At the same time, the Future Air Surveillance Capability (FASC) will replace six in-service P-3K2 Orion maritime patrol aircraft.

The separate RfIs are interested in any ‘potential synergies between these two projects that would optimise platform operation, training and through-life logistics support’.

The RNZAF wants strategic and