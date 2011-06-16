Raytheon receives $51.6m US Navy contract
The US Navy has awarded Raytheon Company a $51.6 million contract to provide logistics support for the communication terminals of the Navy's Extremely High Frequency Satellite Program (NESP).
The performance-based logistics contract calls for Raytheon Technical Services Company LLC (RTSC) to fulfill all requisitions; warehouse and track government-furnished material; resolve supply-obsolescence or source issues; and evaluate, test, repair and/or modify the communication equipment as needed. The primary work will be performed at the RTSC sites in Norfolk, Va., and Chula Vista, Calif., with additional engineering support performed at the Raytheon sites in Marlborough, Mass., and Largo, Fla.
"NESP provides jam-proof communications for submarines, major surface ships and sites onshore, as well as connectivity with US Army and Air Force communication systems," said RTSC Customized Engineering and Depot Support Vice President Wayne Iurillo. "As such, it is extremely important that the communication terminals remain functional and up to date. That's our commitment, and this contract will ensure that we continue to meet the Navy's need."
Source: Raytheon
More from Military Logistics
-
Oshkosh to build 116 heavy trailers under a $57 million deal
The latest deal for Oshkosh Defense's Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter System is part of last year's $263.2 million five-year contract.
-
Rolls-Royce gains major deal to support T-45 Goshawk engine
New contract to support the Ardour turbofan is worth more than $1 billion.
-
Brazil receives first A330 for multi-role operations
A pair of A330s will be converted by Airbus for aerial refuelling, logistical support, humanitarian aid, and medical evacuations.
-
General Dynamics NASSCO to build three more US Navy replenishment vessels
The latest $1.4 billion contract modification for General Dynamics NASSCO covers a new Expeditionary Sea Base ship and two more John Lewis-class fleet oilers.
-
Australia onshores Super Hornet and Growler maintenance elements
New MRO contract between Boeing Defence Australia and RUAG Australia replaces work previously done in the US.
-
SEA to extend NSIPS to Queen Elizabeth-class carriers and Type 45 destroyers
A systems integration contract for UK RN submarines is being extended to major surface vessels.