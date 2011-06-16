Raytheon receives $51.6m US Navy contract

The US Navy has awarded Raytheon Company a $51.6 million contract to provide logistics support for the communication terminals of the Navy's Extremely High Frequency Satellite Program (NESP).

The performance-based logistics contract calls for Raytheon Technical Services Company LLC (RTSC) to fulfill all requisitions; warehouse and track government-furnished material; resolve supply-obsolescence or source issues; and evaluate, test, repair and/or modify the communication equipment as needed. The primary work will be performed at the RTSC sites in Norfolk, Va., and Chula Vista, Calif., with additional engineering support performed at the Raytheon sites in Marlborough, Mass., and Largo, Fla.

"NESP provides jam-proof communications for submarines, major surface ships and sites onshore, as well as connectivity with US Army and Air Force communication systems," said RTSC Customized Engineering and Depot Support Vice President Wayne Iurillo. "As such, it is extremely important that the communication terminals remain functional and up to date. That's our commitment, and this contract will ensure that we continue to meet the Navy's need."

