RAAF pushes MRTT’s envelope

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has expanded use of its Airbus KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), carrying out its first boom refuelling of combat aircraft from partner nations in non-test settings during a multinational exercise.

Following refuelling trials in the US beginning in late 2015, Australian KC-30As received official clearance in mid-2016, and have now refuelled F-16C fighters of the USAF and Republic of Singapore Air Force at Exercise Pitch Black.

Speaking to media at the exercise, Lt Col Mark Heusinkveld, commander of the USAF’s 14th Fighter Squadron, said a single KC-30A supported the deployment