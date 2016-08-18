To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

RAAF pushes MRTT’s envelope

18th August 2016 - 04:41 GMT | by Mike Yeo in Darwin

RSS

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has expanded use of its Airbus KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), carrying out its first boom refuelling of combat aircraft from partner nations in non-test settings during a multinational exercise. 

Following refuelling trials in the US beginning in late 2015, Australian KC-30As received official clearance in mid-2016, and have now refuelled F-16C fighters of the USAF and Republic of Singapore Air Force at Exercise Pitch Black

Speaking to media at the exercise, Lt Col Mark Heusinkveld, commander of the USAF’s 14th Fighter Squadron, said a single KC-30A supported the deployment

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Mike Yeo

Author

Mike Yeo

Mike Yeo is a Shephard correspondent based in Australia.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Military Logistics

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us