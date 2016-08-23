Pakistan Navy fleet tanker launched
A new fleet tanker for the Pakistan Navy has been launched at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW), it was announced on 19 August.
The 17,000 ton double-hull tanker is being built by KS&EW in collaboration with Turkish ship building firm Savunma Teknologiler Muhendisilik (STM).
The vessel will provide fleet support to the Pakistan Navy, carrying and transferring liquid and dry cargo, and undertaking combat support operation with embarked helicopters. Onboard medical facilities will also allow the vessel to support combat and disaster relief operations.
The ship, capable of independently operating at sea for up to three months, is compliant with latest International Maritime Organization (IMO) and Marine Pollution (MARPOL) regulations.
