To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Pakistan Navy fleet tanker launched

23rd August 2016 - 09:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

A new fleet tanker for the Pakistan Navy has been launched at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW), it was announced on 19 August.

The 17,000 ton double-hull tanker is being built by KS&EW in collaboration with Turkish ship building firm Savunma Teknologiler Muhendisilik (STM). 

The vessel will provide fleet support to the Pakistan Navy, carrying and transferring liquid and dry cargo, and undertaking combat support operation with embarked helicopters. Onboard medical facilities will also allow the vessel to support combat and disaster relief operations. 

The ship, capable of independently operating at sea for up to three months, is compliant with latest International Maritime Organization (IMO) and Marine Pollution (MARPOL) regulations. 

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Military Logistics

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us