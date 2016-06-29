Orbital ATK expands Northridge facility

Orbital ATK has completed the expansion of its Northridge, California, production facility, integrating engineering and production of the AAR-47 Missile Warning System and Common Munition Bit Reprogramming Equipment (CMBRE) product lines.

The company shifted its AAR-47 and CMBRE production lines to the Northridge facility from Clearwater, Florida. It also produces the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) system at the Northridge facility for the US Navy.

The AAR-47 Missile Warning System is an electronic warfare system for fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, designed to protect against surface-to-air threats.

Cary Ralston, vice president and general manager of defense electronic systems division of Orbital ATK’s Defense Systems Group, said: ‘Successfully completing the first article build and acceptance testing on the new manufacturing line enables us to support our customers with this important system for many years to come.’

Ron Tucker, AAR-47 lead for the US Navy's Advanced Tactical Aircraft Protection Systems Program Office, PMA-272, said: ‘With the completion of the first article inspection, the AAR-47 Missile Warning Systems from the new Northridge production line are ready for deployment to the front lines. The continued protection of the warfighter and their aircraft is a direct result of the successful collaboration between Orbital ATK and the government during this facility expansion and product line transition.’