Northrop Grumman wins logistic support services contract

US Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command has awarded Northrop Grumman Corporation an option year for its current contract to provide logistics support services at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, Calif.

Northrop Grumman provides a full range of logistics support services including field maintenance on more than 4,000 track and wheeled vehicles and supporting equipment at Fort Irwin. This support is critical for the up to 80,000 service members rotating through the NTC annually for their mission ready rehearsal prior to deployment.

Northrop Grumman also provides support services in all classes of supply, warehouse operations, and all facets of tactical materiel and supplies distribution and transportation to the US Army in both installation and tactical training environments.

"As a leading provider of a full range of logistical support in ground vehicle reconstitution, we provide the Army fleet management solutions for maintaining high operational tempo fleets of vehicles such as those employed at Fort Irwin," said Larry Lanzillotta, vice president for Army and Marine Corps ground vehicle reconstitution programs at Northrop Grumman. "Our innovative and flexible fleet management approach provides the US Army trusted and affordable solutions to ensure the operational readiness of the tactical fleet to meet mission requirements."

Northrop Grumman has partnered with the Army at the NTC for more than nine years and continues to ensure all relevant training and vehicle missions are accomplished.

"We provide the full spectrum of logistics management and operations at the NTC. Our management of combat and tactical vehicle maintenance operations, as well as supply and distribution management, includes convoy operations supporting our soldiers' training," said Dave Booze, Northrop Grumman Technical Services program manager for the Fort Irwin Directorate of Logistics Support contract. "Our demonstrated capabilities and experience allow us to sustain and reset a variety of vehicles in a desert environment to support the training of soldiers and other military service members prior to their deployment."

