Northrop Grumman delivers NGATS to US Army
Northrop Grumman has announced that together with DRS Technologies, it has delivered the first Next Generation Automatic Test System (NGATS) to the US Army. Northrop Grumman made the announcement in a 7 February 2012 company statement.
NGATS is a mobile, rapidly deployable and reconfigurable general purpose Automatic Test System suite, designed to provide unit-level through depot-level maintenance testing and screening of complex electronic and electro-optical weapon systems. The system will initially test the electronics and weapon systems in heavy combat vehicles such as the Abrams/Bradley and will be used for Stryker depot efforts starting in 2012. In follow-on phases, NGATS will be capable of supporting the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station, Kiowa Warrior helicopters and missile launchers, as well as a variety of other existing and future weapon systems.
According to Northrop Grumman, under the terms of a low rate initial production (LRIP) contract, a total of eight LRIP configuration NGATS plus spares will be delivered in 2012.
The system will replace the US Army's earlier generation Integrated Family of Test Equipment (IFTE) and the Direct Support Electrical System Test Set (DSESTS) test systems. It is backwards compatible with legacy IFTE versions.
