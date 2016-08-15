Newport tests PALS on CVN 78

The Newport News Shipbuilding division of Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has successfully tested the Precision Aircraft Landing System (PALS) on the USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier, HII announced on 10 August.

The PALS is a radar system that provides final approach and landing guidance for aircraft landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier. During the testing, a special instrumented F-18 Super Hornet aircraft flew within 500ft of the aircraft carrier ten times.

According to HII, the test verified the functionality, alignment and operation of the PALS equipment and subsystems.

While the PALS technology is used on Nimitz-class carriers, Gerald R Ford’s system is upgraded and modified for the new class’ island location and other design and technology changes. The dual band radar, also new to the Ford class, supported testing of the PALS.

Rolf Bartschi, vice president, CVN 78 carrier construction, Newport News Shipbuilding, said: 'Aircraft landing precision is at the core of an aircraft carrier’s mission. This test programme ensures that the systems are working together as they were designed to work before we take the ship to sea.'