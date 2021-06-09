To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Military Logistics

Naval Air Warfare Center obtains support for equipment

9th June 2021 - 12:13 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

NAWCAD engineer at work in the lab. (Photo: NAWCAD)

C4ISR and audio, video, voice and data systems will receive engineering and technical support services for the next five years.

Nine US companies out of 13 bidders will compete on a series of contracts to support the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Integrated Command, Control and Intelligence (IC2&I) Division.

The contracts, worth up to $100 million, cover ‘engineering and technical support services for legacy, current, and next-generation audio/video systems, including efficient information exchange of voice, video and/or data from concept through deployment’, the DoD announced on 8 June.

Work will also cover R&D, design, testing, integration, verification, customisation, installation and system operations support of IC2&I Division C4ISR equipment.

Orders will be fulfilled at various locations within and outside the continental US, and the contracts are expected to be completed in June 2026.  

