Naval Air Warfare Center obtains support for equipment

Finnish Defence Forces choose Bittium for system support
Bittium has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for Bittium TAC WIN and Tough VoIP system support.
Nine US companies out of 13 bidders will compete on a series of contracts to support the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Integrated Command, Control and Intelligence (IC2&I) Division.
The contracts, worth up to $100 million, cover ‘engineering and technical support services for legacy, current, and next-generation audio/video systems, including efficient information exchange of voice, video and/or data from concept through deployment’, the DoD announced on 8 June.
Work will also cover R&D, design, testing, integration, verification, customisation, installation and system operations support of IC2&I Division C4ISR equipment.
Orders will be fulfilled at various locations within and outside the continental US, and the contracts are expected to be completed in June 2026.
