Naval Air Warfare Center obtains support for equipment

NAWCAD engineer at work in the lab. (Photo: NAWCAD)

C4ISR and audio, video, voice and data systems will receive engineering and technical support services for the next five years.

Nine US companies out of 13 bidders will compete on a series of contracts to support the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Integrated Command, Control and Intelligence (IC2&I) Division.

The contracts, worth up to $100 million, cover ‘engineering and technical support services for legacy, current, and next-generation audio/video systems, including efficient information exchange of voice, video and/or data from concept through deployment’, the DoD announced on 8 June.

Work will also cover R&D, design, testing, integration, verification, customisation, installation and system operations support of IC2&I Division C4ISR equipment.

Orders will be fulfilled at various locations within and outside the continental US, and the contracts are expected to be completed in June 2026.