NAVAIR awards annual F-35 engine sustainment contract
Raytheon has obtained a $408.4 million contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) for annual sustainment of the Pratt & Whitney F135 engine that powers the Lockheed Martin F-35A, F-35B and F-35C multirole fighter aircraft.
The modification also covers support for common F-35 programme activities, ‘unique and common base recurring sustainment, repair of repairables, field service representatives, as well as common replenishment of spares’, the DoD announced on 26 May.
Work is expected to be completed in November 2022 on behalf of several US operators of the F-35 (the USAF, USMC, USN and Air National Guard) plus FMS customers.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the F-135 delivers more than 40,000lb of thrust and is one of the most advanced engines in the world.
More from Military Logistics
-
UK deals Leonardo another hand of WIST
Leonardo Helicopters is implementing the third phase of the the Wildcat Integrated Support and Training contract for the UK armed forces.
-
NATO air force gains Super Hercules cockpit armour upgrade
Lightweight high-tenacity polyethylene cockpit armour from QinetiQ has been installed on a fleet of C-130J-30 Super Hercules airlifters.
-
Serbia orders pair of C295M airlifters
Serbia makes a much-needed move to bolster its tactical airlift capabilities.
-
Singapore Airshow 2022: Boeing to apply data-driven logistics in South Korea
A performance-based logistics approach should ensure operational readiness and reduce operator costs for the South Korean F-15K, CH-47D and B-737 AEW&C fleets, says Boeing.
-
Danes pick Lockheed Martin for Super Hercules support
A different provider than the C-130J OEM would be unable to meet Danish requirements, DALO concludes.
-
Indra works on deployable ATM for German military
Indra is providing a rapid-deployment air traffic management automation system and 2D primary air surveillance radar for the German Armed Forces.