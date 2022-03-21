NATO air force gains Super Hercules cockpit armour upgrade

Serbia orders pair of C295M airlifters
Serbia makes a much-needed move to bolster its tactical airlift capabilities.
Marshall Aerospace has certified and installed the latest generation of LAST lightweight cockpit armour from QinetiQ on a fleet of C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft.
UK-based Marshall announced on 21 March that it is the first company able to certify the armour on the C-130 platform.
It did not divulge the identity of the customer, but Shephard reported in November 2020 that Marshall had been awarded a contract to certify and install QinetiQ armour aboard Royal Danish Air Force C-130J-30s.
The C-130J-30 is also operated by NATO allies Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, the UK and the US.
The new armour is a tool-free installation design that minimises aircraft downtime and maximises aircraft availability, Marshall noted. The modular design also enables damaged panels to be easily replaced whilst in operation without having to replace the entire system.
The armour is manufactured from high-tenacity polyethylene, making it extremely robust, and approximately 380kg or more than 50% lighter than the previous-generation LAST solution.
This weight saving in particular ‘not only makes it easy to install, but has helped to save fuel, reduce the impact on the aircraft’s centre of gravity and allowed for full cargo-carrying capacity across our fleet’, said a representative of the NATO air force customer.
A performance-based logistics approach should ensure operational readiness and reduce operator costs for the South Korean F-15K, CH-47D and B-737 AEW&C fleets, says Boeing.
A different provider than the C-130J OEM would be unable to meet Danish requirements, DALO concludes.
Indra is providing a rapid-deployment air traffic management automation system and 2D primary air surveillance radar for the German Armed Forces.
The KC-46A Pegasus is now capable of supporting almost 70% of USAF aircraft, says Air Mobility Command.
Japan's military is lagging in terms of its digitisation, but a smart base experiment could begin to turn the tide.