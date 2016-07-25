To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

GD NASSCO to repair USS Oak Hill

25th July 2016 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

General Dynamics NASSCO–Norfolk has been awarded a $42 million cost-plus-award-fee modification for repairing and altering the USS Oak Hill (LSD-51), a Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship of the US Navy, the company announced on 21 July.

The modification is part of a previously awarded contract, under which NASSCO is conducting repair and modernisation work in four US ports. Most of the work is being carried out in San Diego, California; with other work to be performed at Norfolk, Virginia; Bremerton, Washington; and Mayport, Florida.

Under this modification, ship repair services will include close-in weapons system repairs, habitability upgrades, ballast tank preservation and engine replacement/repairs. Work is expected to complete by April 2017.

The Harpers Ferry class supports amphibious operations, including the landing of forces on shore. USS Oak Hill has been in service since 1996.

